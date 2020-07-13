1/
Edward J. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Jones 1946 - 2020
BOONVILLE/REMSEN, NY - Edward J. Jones, 73, died on June 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
Born in Utica on August 19, 1946, a son of Harold and Olive Plopper Jones. Ed graduated from Remsen Central School, Class of 1966. He joined the USAF in 1966 serving in Vietnam from June 1969 to June 1970. Ed worked in the retail grocery business for 45 years retiring in 2010. He was a life member of Remsen V.F.W. and a member of Boonville Elks Lodge.
Ed is survived by a special cousin, Joan Thomas; many second cousins; and friends. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Carol, in 1976; his parents; and stepfather, Ed Bowie.
A Gravesides Service will be on July 18, 2020 at 11 AM with Military Honors in Prospect Cemetery.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved