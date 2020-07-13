Edward J. Jones 1946 - 2020
BOONVILLE/REMSEN, NY - Edward J. Jones, 73, died on June 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
Born in Utica on August 19, 1946, a son of Harold and Olive Plopper Jones. Ed graduated from Remsen Central School, Class of 1966. He joined the USAF in 1966 serving in Vietnam from June 1969 to June 1970. Ed worked in the retail grocery business for 45 years retiring in 2010. He was a life member of Remsen V.F.W. and a member of Boonville Elks Lodge.
Ed is survived by a special cousin, Joan Thomas; many second cousins; and friends. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Carol, in 1976; his parents; and stepfather, Ed Bowie.
A Gravesides Service will be on July 18, 2020 at 11 AM with Military Honors in Prospect Cemetery.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
