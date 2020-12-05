1/1
Edward J. Kloster
1943 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Edward "Ed" J. Kloster, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Ed was born on April 13, 1943, in Utica, the son of Edward Robert and Elizabeth (Closson) Kloster. He attended local schools. On August 21, 1965, Ed married Claudette Schneider in St. Joseph's Church, Utica. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ed worked as a machinist at Chicago Pneumatic, Bendix and retired from Lucas Aerospace.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudette "Linda", Whitesboro; daughters and sons-in-law, Laura (Roger) Salle, Syracuse, Lisa (Joseph) LaGuardia, Whitesboro, Lois (Bradley) Inman, Sylvan Beach and Lenore (Andy) Rugari, Saratoga Springs; grandchildren, Shawn (Gabby), Megan, Kayla, Vinny (Megan), Joey, Bradley (Brittany), Brittany, Bryan, Branndon, Victoria (Jared) and Emily; and a sister, Patricia Fox.
He was predeceased by sisters, Jean, Carol, Anita and Mary; and brother, John.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. from the funeral home and 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brehaut, Dr. Butala and Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. for the care and compassion shown.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
