Edward J. Rogowski 1945 - 2019
YORKVILLE, NY - Mr. Edward J. "Big Ed" Rogowski, age 74, of Yorkville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home, with his family at his side.
Born in New York Mills on May 11, 1945, Ed was a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Niejadlik) Rogowski. He was raised and educated in New York Mills, where he graduated from New York Mills High School Class of 1964. Mr. Rogowski was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. On November 7, 1970, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, he married the former Mary Lourdes Chrzan, with whom he shared a blessed union of over 48 years.
A truck driver by trade, Ed held positions with several companies throughout the area, which included Monarch Chemicals, American Building Components and Vicks Lithograph & Printing. He was a member of the VFW Post #6001, where he at one time served as Commander, he was an honorary member of the New York Mills Volunteer Fire Department and the Greenfield Fish and Game Club.
Ed was fun loving and happiest when he was with his family and friends, where he was always the life of the party. He had a great passion for the outdoors and nature; he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and, at one time, snowmobiling. An avid sports fan, Ed always enthusiastically rooted for his favorite teams, which included the Utica Comets, the New York Mets, the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lourdes; a son, Edward Rogowski, of Yorkville; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Wiley Jones, II, of Marcy; a granddaughter, Loren; a brother, Henry Rogowski, of FL; and a sister, Ilene Fryc, of New York Mills; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and in-laws, including Joseph Chrzan, of TN, Sharon and Tom Guca, of New York Mills, Ray and Cheryl Fryc, of Utica, and Joann Pelton, of Rome, NY; and many neighbors and friends from "The Club", including a special little buddy, Ryan Galusha. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Helen Rogowski and Stella and Joe Zima.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon (today) from 1:00-4:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills. Ed's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at Our Lady of The Rosary Church in New Hartford, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ed's memory to either the VFW Post #6001, 45 Calder Ave., Yorkville, NY 13495 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Edward's family wishes to thank Dr. Desai Samir and his staff and the entire staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, especially acknowledging Cheryl, Irene and Matt for the care and compassion that they displayed to Ed and his family. They are also grateful to all of Ed's many friends at the VFW Post #6001 for their continued support, many visits and kind words shared with Ed and his family throughout his illness.
To view Mr. Rogowski's online memorial, please go to wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019