Wiedeman Funeral Home Inc
357 S 2Nd St
Steelton, PA 17113
(717) 939-2344
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church
3435 E. Trindle Rd.
Camp Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church
3435 E. Trindle Rd.
Camp Hill, PA
Edward J. Ziober Obituary
Edward J. Ziober
NEW YORK MILLS - Edward J. Ziober, age, 78, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Born and raised in Utica, he was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Muszynski Ziober and husband, of Rhoda DeFilippo Ziober, who predeceased him.
A graduate of Alliance College, Cambridge Springs, PA, Ed proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Commonwealth of PA, Bureau of Labor and Industry and before that, in the aircraft industry. He loved nothing better than to make people laugh-whether family and friends, fellow churchgoers, golfing buddies, new friends made on the trips and cruises he and Rhoda took, or others with whom they shared pastimes, especially Notre Dame games.
Ed is survived by his sons, Michael Ziober, Costa Mesa, CA and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Ziober, USN, Newport Beach, CA; sister, Mary Ann Palladino and husband, Anthony; and niece, Ann Marie Palladino, all of Utica; and nephew, David Palladino and wife, Julie, Melbourne, FL.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Polish National Alliance and the American Legion. Ed was a former PIAA Basketball Referee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 3435 E. Trindle Rd.., Camp Hill, with Rev. Neil S. Sullivan, his Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., in the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Steelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
