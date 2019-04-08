Edward L. Jennings, Sr. 1940 - 2019

Family was the Center of his Life

UTICA - Edward "Ed" L. Jennings Sr, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was born on September 15, 1940, in Utica, the son of the late Archibald and Larelda (Chabott) Jennings. Ed attended Whitesboro schools and was employed as an Inspector with Special Metals for 36 years. On February 20, 1960, he married Janice Klein in St. Agnes Church, a blessed union of 59 years.

Ed was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was most important to him and the center of his life. Ed loved the horses, music, the occasional trip to Las Vegas, spending time at Cleats OTB and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Besides his loving bride, Janice, Ed is survived by his six children, Edward L. (Deborah Murad) Jennings, Jr., New York Mills, Jeffrey Jennings, Sr., Utica, Jolene (Peter Feralo) Gazzilli, Utica, Doreen (Matthew) Tolman, Ogdensburg, Wayne (Angeline Kucerak) Jennings, Sr., Utica and Colleen Jennings, Utica; eighteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Joseph) Moorehead; brother-in-law, Michael (Camille Pryputniewicz) Klein; sisters-in-law, Grace Jennings, Linda Jennings and Michele (Daniel) Sahl; in-laws, Bill (Lynda) Klein, Lois Koscielniak and Robert Catrombone; and as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, too many to mention. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Wayne and William; and sister, Donna.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services for Ed will commence at 6 p.m. with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Ed's name, may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Jennings family would like to thank Dr. P. Dhabar, his wonderful staff and the Masonic Care Community, especially the Saratoga Unit, as well as the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center ICU for the care and compassion shown Ed.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019