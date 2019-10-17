|
|
Edward Lee Goodridge 1942 - 2019
CLINTON - Edward Lee Goodridge, 77, passed October 12, 2019.
Ed was born July 2, 1942, in Utica, the son of the late Edwin and Blanche (Westcott) Goodridge. He graduated from Utica College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Syracuse University. He worked for New York State for nearly 40 years aiding youth in need. In 1960, he met Lynn Smith, who would become his wife in 1967. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Utica. The couple shared 59 wonderful years together and were very proud of their children and grandchildren. Ed was a true outdoorsman. In years past, he would often spend his time hunting, fishing, camping and hiking with his closest friends. Also an avid animal lover, a family pet was never far from his side.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn; two beloved daughters and their partners, Lee Ann Goodridge and Kenneth Anthonson and Jennifer Goodridge and David Hughes; two cherished grandchildren, Kase Thomas Anthonson and Carly Constance Hughes; and two canine friends, Robert, his Boston Terrier and Muffin, his Shih Tzu.
Private services were held for the family with arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
In Ed's remembrance, please consider donations to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or CPV Rescue and Sanctuary.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019