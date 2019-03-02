|
Edward M. Porter
NORTH SYRACUSE- Edward M. Porter, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Ed was a native of Utica and a graduate of Utica College. He retired from Dubois Chemicals, where he worked for many years. Ed served honorably in the Navy on the USS Sierra during WWII. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, an involved member of VFW and American Legion, an avid supporter of the National Audubon Society and various wildlife and environmental causes.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Lois M. (Trojan) Porter in 2009. His surviving family includes daughter, Kelley and husband, David Panaro, daughter, Kathleen Porter and son, John Porter; grandchildren, Nicole, Jennifer, Matthew and Grace; great-grandson, JJ; and his sister, Barbara McAndrew.
Calling hours are Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Carter Funeral Home, 1604 Grant Blvd., Syracuse, followed by services with Military Honors, at 1 pm. Burial will be private in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
