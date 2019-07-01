|
Edward P. Caviola 1944 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Edward P. Caviola, 74, of Holland Patent, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born on November 8, 1944 in Utica, the son of the late Edward and Josephine LaBella Caviola. Edward graduated from Proctor High School and MVCC. At one time, he was married to the former Mary Frances Hopkins. Edward worked as a draftsman for various companies throughout Central New York and most recently worked for Stewart's Shops in Holland Patent and Barneveld.
Edward loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Jason Caviola, of Austin, TX, Luke Caviola, of Rome and Julie Trevino, of Tallahassee, FL; two grandchildren, Gabriel Caviola and Zavier Trevino; sister, Barbara Warzala and her husband, Frank, of Clearwater, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Pascal "Corky" Caviola.
The funeral will be on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 at the Sansone Funeral Home, 1123 Court at York Sts., Utica. Calling hour will be from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the in memory of Edward.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019