More Obituaries for Edward Bonham
Edward Patrick Bonham


1931 - 2020
Edward Patrick Bonham Obituary
Edward Patrick Bonham 1931 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Edward Patrick Bonham, who loved nature and inventing things, passed away, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford.
He was born, June 25, 1931, in Cleveland Ohio, the youngest child of six. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School and Cleveland State College with an Electrical Engineering Degree.
He married Barbara Rice on May 17, 1958 and they shared many good times together, including activities at the curling club, backyard swimming pool parties and trips.
Ed worked as an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, Washington, for a few years, but most of his career was with General Electric, Utica.
He loved creating new things and one of his inventions is the knee slider for curling and is sold in specialized stores.
He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity with others.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara; children, Laura Davis, of New Hartford, Denise (Ken) Ciccarelli, of Whitesboro and Eric (Dr. Adrienne) Bonham, of Rochester; grandchildren, Jestine Davis, Kevin and Brian Ciccarelli and Audrey and Matthew Bonham.
Ed's body has been donated for medical studies at Upstate Medical University. A Service of Remembrance will be private at the family's convenience.
In memory of Ed please consider a donation to the American Red Cross.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
