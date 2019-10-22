|
Edward Patrick Moylan 1962 - 2019
UTICA - Edward Patrick Moylan, 57, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on July 2, 1962, in Utica, the son of the late Frederick and Suzanne (Fletcher) Moylan. Ed was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was employed as a Corrections Officer at Midstate Correctional Facility, Marcy.
Ed is survived by his beloved children, Michaleigh Rose, Mary Katherine and Frederick John Moylan; siblings, Martha (Terry) Stanimer, Maureen (Ed) Furgal, Joanne Moylan, Eileen (Dr. Joseph) LaBarbera and Patrick (Allison) Moylan; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, too many to name, that he considered brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. A receiving line will follow. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ed's name may be made to Malsan-Jones 7393, New York Mills. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019