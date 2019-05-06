|
Edward S. Brown 1923 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Edward S. Brown, 95, of New Hartford, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born on September 15, 1923, in Batavia, NY, a son of the late Edward and Blanche Boardway Brown. He graduated from Batavia High School in 1942 and University of Rochester in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Edward served in US Army Air Corp in the 15th Air Force working as a Radar Technician on the B24 bomber in Italy. On July 29, 1951, he married the love of his life, Laura Hakes, in Lyndonville, NY. Edward was a Tech Writer and began his career with Link Aviation in Binghamton for 10 years and finished with General Electric in Utica retiring in 1984 after 23 years of service.
Edward was a member of the New Hartford First Methodist Church, New Hartford American Legion Post 1376 and the New Hartford Historical Society.
Edward loved to travel with his wife, Laura and they visited all the continental US States except North Dakota. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and classical music.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 67 years, Laura; children, Carol Meisenheimer and her husband, Joel, of Glen Ellyn, IL and Paul J. Brown, of Hamlin, NY; grandchildren, Laura and James Meisenheimer; sister, Anne Archer, of West Hills, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the staff on Maple Unit at the Presbyterian Home for all the care and comfort they gave to Edward and continue to provide for Laura.
The funeral will be on Wednesday, May 15, at 12:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hour will be from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the funeral.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019