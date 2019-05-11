|
|
Edward S. Burkiewicz 1925 - 2019
MARCY - Edward S. Burkiewicz, 93, of Marcy, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Edward was born in Fredonia, NY, on September 15, 1925. Edward proudly served in the Navy during World War II. On August 4, 1962, he was united in marriage to Clara Demarais, a blessed union of 31 years until her death on October 29, 1993. For many years, until his retirement, Edward was employed with General Electric Co. Edward was a former member of the golf league at the VFW in New York Mills.
Edward is survived by his two sons, James Burkiewicz and wife, Julia, of FL, and Jeffrey Burkiewicz, of Marcy, and two grandchildren, Clara Burkiewicz and James Burkiewicz.
Mr. Burkiewicz's funeral with Military Honors will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019