Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
232 East Onondaga Street
Syracuse, NY
Edwin A. (Cookie) Cookinham

Edwin A. (Cookie) Cookinham Obituary
Edwin (Cookie) A. Cookinham
JAMESVILLE, NEW YORK - Edwin (Cookie) A. Cookinham, 88, passed away on February 2, 2020.
He was born in Utica and lived most of his life in Whitesboro, before recently moving to the Nottingham in Jamesville. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy, served in the Army and was employed by Mohawk Valley Dairy and R. Plaski Construction.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Mary Lila (Olney); and brothers, Jack and Donald. Cookie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joanne Mace Cookinham; a sister, Doris Lucas; brothers-in-law, James H. Mace, Jr. and Dr. Richard E. Mace; and sisters-in-law, Dr. Sharon E. Mace, Josephine Cookinham, Jean Mace and Mary Ann Bellows. Cookie is remembered as a caring and fun-loving uncle by his seven nieces and four nephews; and twelve grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 232 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse. Burial will be in the spring at Mt. Adnah, Fulton.
In lieu off flowers, donations can be made to Plymouth Congregational Church Stained Glass Window Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Giminski-Wysocki Funeral Home, 1320 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
