Edwin H. Siemski, Sr. 1933 - 2019
NEWPORT, NY - Mr. Edwin H. Siemski, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany where he had been a resident.
He was born in Utica, NY, on March 30, 1933, a son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Carnick) Siemski. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1955 until 1961. On October 6, 1952, he was joined in marriage with the former Florence Castelli. The couple enjoyed over 65 years of marriage prior to Mrs. Siemski's passing on October 16, 2017. They are now spending their anniversary together in Heaven. At one time, he had been the owner and operator of Eagle Express in Utica. He retired from Regal Furniture, on Bleecker Street in Utica, after many years of service.
Ed's favorite times were spent with his family. His hobbies included boating, bowling, cross word puzzles and wood working.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila D'Ambrosio and JoAnn and John Rueger; a son and daughter-in-law, Edwin Jr. and Debra Siemski; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Joseph; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Elaine Siemski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Siemski; and three sisters, Wanda Wojdyla, Mildred Zainchowski and Virginia Conn.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff and volunteers of the Eastern Star Home for the exceptional care, love and compassion that they shared with Ed throughout his stay with them.
In keeping with Ed's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's and his wife, Florence's, Burial Service which will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kirkland Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019