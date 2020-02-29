|
|
Edwin "Jonesy" Henry Jones
ORISKANY FALLS - Edwin "Jonesy" Henry Jones, 95, of Oriskany Falls, NY, died on February 20, 2020, at home.
He was the son of the late Lena (Walliman) Jones and DeAlton T. Jones. He was one of four siblings. He was a dairy farmer and cattle dealer all his life, starting as a teenager. By the time he was 20, he was managing his own farm and herd.
He was predeceased by his sister, Frances A. Ziegler; his brother, William T. Jones; and his niece, Donna Robinson. He is survived by his youngest brother, Carl R. Jones, of Clinton, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews, Frances Hunter, of Syracuse, Richard Jones, of Albany, Cathy Watlington (Don), of Baldwinsville and Karen Stuttard (Ben), of Oriskany Falls; grandnieces and nephews, Sherry Robinson (Phil Conley), of Deansboro, Michael Robinson, of Clinton, Susan Gaffney (Shawn), of Clinton, Patrick Robinson (Gail), of Ashville, NC, Laurel Kelly (David), of Clinton, NJ, Hillary Hunter (Kay Hilsberg), of Syracuse, Daniel Watlington, of Philadelphia, PA and Samuel, Eben, and Ella Stuttard, of Oriskany Falls; great-grandnieces and nephews, Jordan Robinson, Sarah and Heather Kelly and Samantha Gaffney.
Special thanks to the many neighbors and friends who helped out in Mr. Jones' later years.
Contributions in Mr. Jones' name may be made to NYS 4-H Foundation, Inc., Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research, 35 Thornwood Drive, Suite #200, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the New York FFA Foundation, 9340 Long Pond Road
Croghan, NY 13327.
All are invited to call on Friday, March 6th, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park in the spring.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020