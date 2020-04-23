|
Edwin J. "Butch" Storey 1939 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Edwin J. "Butch" Storey, 80, of Westmoreland, passed away at home on April 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Utica on May 27, 1939, a son of the late Edwin and Rethea (Pfluke) Storey. Edwin was united in marriage to Priscilla Bond on September 10, 1960. They shared a union of love and devotion for almost 60 years. Together they raised their children and ran the family farm.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Priscilla; three daughters and their husbands, Jody and Robert Burdick, of Westmoreland, Wendy and Keith Bowers, of Westmoreland and Cynthia Whitham, of VT; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Robert, David, Ryan, Danielle, Alyssa and Matthew; two sisters, Jean Moose, of Leichester, NY and Betty and Robert Ryan, of Fairview, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his best friend and companion, "Buddy".
Due to the current health concerns, private services will be held for the family. Edwin will be laid to rest at Westmoreland Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in his memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or Westmoreland United Methodist Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020