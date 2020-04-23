Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin J. "Butch" Storey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin J. "Butch" Storey Obituary
Edwin J. "Butch" Storey 1939 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Edwin J. "Butch" Storey, 80, of Westmoreland, passed away at home on April 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Utica on May 27, 1939, a son of the late Edwin and Rethea (Pfluke) Storey. Edwin was united in marriage to Priscilla Bond on September 10, 1960. They shared a union of love and devotion for almost 60 years. Together they raised their children and ran the family farm.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Priscilla; three daughters and their husbands, Jody and Robert Burdick, of Westmoreland, Wendy and Keith Bowers, of Westmoreland and Cynthia Whitham, of VT; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Robert, David, Ryan, Danielle, Alyssa and Matthew; two sisters, Jean Moose, of Leichester, NY and Betty and Robert Ryan, of Fairview, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his best friend and companion, "Buddy".
Due to the current health concerns, private services will be held for the family. Edwin will be laid to rest at Westmoreland Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in his memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or Westmoreland United Methodist Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -