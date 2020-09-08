Edwin P. Olejarczyk 1925 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Edwin P. Olejarczyk, 94, of Whitesboro, passed away on September 6, 2020 at The Pines, Utica.
He was born on October 26, 1925 in Utica, the son of Dominic and Mary (Urbanik) Olejarczyk and graduated from Utica Free Academy and furthered his education at General Electric and was trained in technical and managerial skills. Edwin proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1942-1945 during WWII and was stationed in both China and Japan. On July 1, 1950, he was united in marriage to Jean E. Fenton at St. Peter's Church, Utica and shared a blessed union of 69 years, until her passing on February 1, 2020. Edwin had a long career employed with General Electric Co. in Utica and Syracuse, holding a variety of technical and leadership positions and retired in 1990.
He was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, New York Mills Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 7393, the Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council 189, the Skenandoa Golf Club and the Debonair Dance Group.
Edwin was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years of boating, camping, hunting and fishing in the Adirondacks. In his later years, he became a coin collector and he was always the "Mr. Fix It" of the neighborhood, assisting family and friends.
Surviving are his son, Mark (Laurie) Olejarczyk, Mooresville, NC; grandsons, John Olejarczyk, Chesterfield, MO and Andrew Olejarczyk, St. Louis, MO; son-in-law, Brad Gebhardt, Vero Beach, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Kim; six sisters, Frances Pogoda, Jessie Jakubowski, Ann Wilusz, Genevieve Linkiewicz, Joan Davies and Emily Olejarczyk; and three brothers, Stanley, Thaddeus "Ted" and Richard.
Edwin's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Pines at Utica, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Friday at 11:30 a.m. from St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Yorkville. Masks must be worn and social distancing followed.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a place and time to be announced in memory of Edwin and his daughter, Kim.
Remembrances in Edwin's name may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
.