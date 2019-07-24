|
|
Edwin R. Brych, Sr. 1933 - 2019
CLIFTON PARK - Edwin R. Brych, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2019.
Born on September 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen Brych. He was predeceased by his wife, Charla Brych and his daughter, Mary Brych.
Edwin served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a manager at Garden Way Manufacturing in Troy for many years and he was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park.
He is survived by his son, Edwin Brych, Jr.; nephew, Kenneth Secrest; and many friends.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service following, at 11 a.m., at St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146 in Clifton Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, Episcopal Dioceses of Albany Cursillo, 912 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065, or to Wildwood Schools by going to www.wildwoodprograms.org.
To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Rte 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019