Edwin R. Kozak 1934 - 2019

Air Force Veteran

UTICA - Edwin R. Kozak, 85, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.

Ed was born on February 3, 1934, in Utica, the son of Anthony and Margaret (Miskowiec) Kozak. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. On April 4, 1959, Ed married Margaret Mahoney in St Francis de Sales Church, a blessed union of nearly sixty years. He was employed with Utica Collison for 35 years prior to retiring.

Ed was a communicant of St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church and a member of the Fin Fur & Feather Club at Kozar's Grill and VFW Post 6001 Yorkville.

Surviving besides his beloved wife, Margaret, are his children, Eddie, Debbie and Michael; cousin, Dick Miskowiec; cousin, special friend and fishing partner, Ron Jubis; and several nephews. He also leaves behind close friends, Harry Strilka and Bob Smith. Ed was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony II and Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. George's Cemetery, Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Ed's name, may be made to VFW Post 6001, 45 Calder Ave., Yorkville, NY 13495.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019