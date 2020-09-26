Edwin T. McDermotBUFFALO- Edwin T. McDermot, formerly of Buffalo and Clayville, NY, passed away on September 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia.Ed was a 40 year employee of Niagara Mohawk and a veteran of WWII.He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Lawless) McDermot; dear son of the late Catherine Agnes and Harry McDermot, who helped build the Thomas Flyer car that won the Race Around the World, in 1908; dear father of Nancy (Joseph) Farrell, Michael (Kerry), Timothy (Linda) and Maureen McDermot (Keith Clements). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Mina McDermot.There will be no services at this time.Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., Buffalo, NY.