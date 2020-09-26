1/
Edwin T. McDermot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin T. McDermot
BUFFALO- Edwin T. McDermot, formerly of Buffalo and Clayville, NY, passed away on September 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia.
Ed was a 40 year employee of Niagara Mohawk and a veteran of WWII.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Lawless) McDermot; dear son of the late Catherine Agnes and Harry McDermot, who helped build the Thomas Flyer car that won the Race Around the World, in 1908; dear father of Nancy (Joseph) Farrell, Michael (Kerry), Timothy (Linda) and Maureen McDermot (Keith Clements). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Mina McDermot.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., Buffalo, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
(716) 877-5079
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved