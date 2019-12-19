|
Edythe Centola 1928 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Edythe Centola, 91, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Herkimer, NY.
Edythe was born in Utica, April 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Fausto and Anna (Battista) Centola. She was educated in local schools. Edythe, at one time, worked at Smith Laundry, M and M Cleaners and later, in the laundry at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church.
A very devoted aunt, Edythe is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Anne Marie and Pomp DelMonte, Foster and Tina Centola, Nicholas and Grace Centola, Mary Jane Centola, Naneen and William Bond, Marianne Torraco, Frank Centola, Louis Centola, Joanne and Alfredo Zennamo, Michele Torraco and Annette Centola. Also surviving are many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters and a brother-in- law, Mary "Chivie"and Teresa "Lil" Centola and Virginia and Bernard Torraco; brothers and sisters-in-law, Luke "Mac" and Vita Centola, Louis "Doc" and Rachel "Dolly" Centola, Nick Centola, and Jon and Emily Centola.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The family would like to offer their appreciation and gratitude to the Foltsbrook Center for their great care of Edythe during her stay there.
In memory of Edythe please consider donations to either the Stevens Swan Humane Society or St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019