Eileen B. L'Huillier 1943 - 2020REMSEN – Eileen B. L'Huillier, 77, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.Eileen was born on January 31, 1943, in Utica, the daughter of Earl and Robin (Mister) L'Huillier.Surviving is her sister, Sylvia L'Huillier, Remsen; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jean L'Huillier, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Jensen.Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service, to be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Carr Cemetery, Marcy.Eileen's family is grateful to MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion shown over the years.Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.