1/
Eileen B. L'Huillier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen B. L'Huillier 1943 - 2020
REMSEN – Eileen B. L'Huillier, 77, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Eileen was born on January 31, 1943, in Utica, the daughter of Earl and Robin (Mister) L'Huillier.
Surviving is her sister, Sylvia L'Huillier, Remsen; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jean L'Huillier, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Jensen.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service, to be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Carr Cemetery, Marcy.
Eileen's family is grateful to MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion shown over the years.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved