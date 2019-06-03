Home

Eileen Elizabeth Lang Obituary
Eileen Elizabeth Lang 1940 - 2019
FLOYD - Eileen Elizabeth Lang, of Floyd, NY, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 24, 1940.
She is survived by one brother, Ed; two children, David and Sandy; six grandchildren, Krystal (Edwin), Kymberlee (Justin), Alexander (Victoria), Matthew (Megan), Alan (Kiana) and Sam; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Katalyna and Nico.
Eileen was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her zest for life with others, including entertaining her family with her dance moves. She took great pride in and loved deeply all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. Family and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 12-2:00 p.m.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019
