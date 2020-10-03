Eileen P. Hartman 1939 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Eileen P. Hartman, 81, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Siegenthaler Center.
Eileen was born in Utica, on September 16, 1939, a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Schlager) Paul. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of New York Mills High School. On September 8, 1962, Eileen was united in marriage to Louis Peter Hartman, a blessed union of 54 years, until his death on July 13, 2016. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica. Eileen always enjoyed reading and doing crafts, but most important, she cherished spending time with her family, especially at their camp at Alexandria Bay on the St. Lawrence River.
Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Battaglia, North Syracuse and Donna (Mark) Carelli, Orlando, FL; eight cherished grandchildren, Joseph Battaglia, Jennifer Battaglia, Bobby Battaglia, Peter Battaglia, Michael Carelli, Lauren Carelli, Jessica Carelli and Jenna Carelli; three sisters, Rosemary (Ronald) Zyskowski, Utica, Lorraine (David) Astafan, New Hartford and Carolyn (Robert) McNamara, Cleveland, NY; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn (Joseph) Chiarello, Yorkville.
All services for Mrs. Hartman will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
