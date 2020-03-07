|
|
Elaine Baker 1962 - 2020
UTICA – Elaine M. Baker, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on January 5, 1962, in Utica, the daughter of the late George and Nancy (Burgmaier) Baker. Elaine married Jack Klaiber, a blessed union prior to his passing.
She is survived by her sisters, Gail Baker, Utica and Karen (Richard) Cieplenski, New York Mills; and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Baker.
Funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020