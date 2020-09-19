1/
Elaine Carol Haughey Gilbert
Elaine Carol Haughey Gilbert 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Elaine Carol Gilbert, 89, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Masonic Care Community, Utica, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Buffalo, on December 25, 1930, she was the daughter of Marvin and Elvira Morgan. Carol was married to her grade school sweetheart, Donald Bruce Gilbert for 46 years, prior to his death in 2019.
Carol graduated from Riverside High School and went on to graduate from the Millard Fillmore Hospital, earning her nursing degree (RN) and then her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Buffalo. Carol worked as a public health nurse in Buffalo, before moving to Michigan City, IN, in 1974. She earned her certified nurse practitioner license in Indiana and worked for Family Planning of Indiana. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Michigan City and the Michigan City Service League.
Surviving are a son, David (Martha) Haughey, of Oneida; a daughter, Carol Beth (Paul) O'Dowd, of Houston, TX; a grandchild, David M. (Karen Thorpe) Haughey, of Lebanon, NH; and her great-granddaughter, Iona Rose Haughey, who brought her great joy; five step-children, Donald (Tammy) Gilbert, of Kingsbury, IN, Richard (Sue) Gilbert, of Michigan City, IN, Robert (Donna) Gilbert, of Goodyear, AR, Tim (Shannon) Gilbert, of Elgin, IN and Anne (Alan) Thompson, of Elgin, SC; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Carol was a devoted and caring wife, mother and nurse.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers, Dr. McCormick, Nancy Robinson, Nancy Furlong, Gail Marhaver, Josie Land, Jay Snow and all of the staff at the Masonic Care Community and a special thanks to her friend, Alice Tim, of Michigan City, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends may call to the funeral home, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Carol, to Mara Roberts, Director of Marketing and Development, The Masonic Care Center of Utica, 2500 Bleecker Street, 13501; or to the First United Methodist Church of Michigan City, IN.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
