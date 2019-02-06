|
|
Elaine Clark-Gaffney 1944 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Elaine Clark-Gaffney, 74, was raised into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 4, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born in Utica, NY on April 21, 1944, a daughter to Leo Aloysius and Anna Millson-Clark. Elaine was a graduate of Whitesboro Central School, Maria Regina College and Utica College of Syracuse University. Following high school graduation, she entered The Sisters of St. Francis, Third Order, Syracuse, NY and lived the life of a nun for seven years, a vocation she always cherished, but returned to laity in 1970 after Vatican II. She taught at Holy Family School, Fairmount and Our Lady of Lourdes School, Utica, NY. She later left teaching and joined the General Electric Co. AESD on French Rd. and worked in various capacities there until she resigned to become her mother's caregiver when her mom was dying of cancer. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro, NY. In 1980, Elaine met the man who shared her same values and love for the Lord and who would become her loving husband. She married Deirmuid Joseph Gaffney at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Together they shared 26 happy years until his death in 2006. He was her gift from Heaven. It was because of him that she became a stepmother to his three wonderful children, a joyful fulfilling life to the end. Elaine was a quiet person who loved others and never found anything she didn't like in someone. She loved her family and enjoyed watching their achievements throughout the years. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano keyboard, entertaining at Nursing Homes, golf and summertime trips to the Adirondacks. Bird watching and feeding the birds were her daily joys.
Survivors include her three stepchildren, Michael and Terrel Gaffney, Bedford, TX, Ann and Bob Meigs, Clayton, NC and Patrick Gaffney, Framingham, MA. She leaves a brother, Robert and Valdean Clark, Murrells Inlet, SC; a brother-in-law, Kevin and Elizabeth Gaffney, Bridgewater, CT; and an aunt, Agnes Millson, Albany, NY. She will also be missed by her niece, Lori Clark, SC; nephew, Scott Clark, SC; and her great-niece and godchild, Ashley Clark, Oneida, NY. In her final days, it was her nephew and niece, Mike and Susan Campion, Waterville, NY, who became her angels to assist her in every way until death. Her niece and nephew, Brian and Joyce Dunn, Liverpool, NY, greatly helped Elaine's understanding of the disease. She also leaves her cousins, Tom and Joan Clark, Chittenango, NY. Elaine had a wonderful supportive group of friends who she cherished dearly and who supported her throughout her illness including Sr. Lois Pcaiello and Peg Waterman, who was her friend for more than fifty years and was like a sister to Elaine and was with her during her final days.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the Siegenthaler Center and each of its angels who cared for her and the Masonic Care Community. Please consider St. Paul's Memorial Society, the , the Siegentahler Center, the Masonic Care Community or a . Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Durant. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. There will be a viewing in Church one hour before the Mass, from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019