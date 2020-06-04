Elaine Fitzgerald 1961 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Elaine Fitzgerald, 58, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Faxton/St. Luke's Hospital, Utica, NY.
Elaine was born on September 21, 1961, the daughter of Jean (Potter) Fitzgerald, originally from Big Moose, NY and Charles A. Fitzgerald originally from Syracuse, NY.
Elaine is survived by five brothers, Mark and Peter, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Scott, of Charleston, SC, Douglas, of Troy, IL and Casey, of Palestine, TX. Elaine was predeceased by her father in February 2006; her mother in November 2012; and her brother, Gregory, in April 2017.
Elaine has resided at Upstate Cerebral Palsy's Gosling IRA and attended UCP's Schoonmaker Day Habilitation Program in Boonville, NY since 1988. Elaine developed significant and meaningful relationships over many years and had numerous friends at both sites. Elaine was a quiet woman who enjoyed listening to music. Some favorites included Disney songs, Big Band music, show tunes and jazz. Some of her favorite songs were, "You are My Sunshine," "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" and "Yellow Submarine." She loved eating at McDonald's and certainly enjoyed sweets of any kind! She was fond of stuffed animals and her See and Say machine. Elaine enjoyed watching people and especially enjoyed sitting in the sun on the back patio, swinging and listening to music. She had an infectious smile that will be missed by so many, including her brothers, her residential and day program staff and friends, her care manager and so many others who knew her over the years.
The Fitzgerald family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff and management at Gosling IRA and Schoonmaker Day Habilitation Program for the lifetime of love and attention they showered on Elaine - thank you so much.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the Boonville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
BOONVILLE - Elaine Fitzgerald, 58, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Faxton/St. Luke's Hospital, Utica, NY.
Elaine was born on September 21, 1961, the daughter of Jean (Potter) Fitzgerald, originally from Big Moose, NY and Charles A. Fitzgerald originally from Syracuse, NY.
Elaine is survived by five brothers, Mark and Peter, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Scott, of Charleston, SC, Douglas, of Troy, IL and Casey, of Palestine, TX. Elaine was predeceased by her father in February 2006; her mother in November 2012; and her brother, Gregory, in April 2017.
Elaine has resided at Upstate Cerebral Palsy's Gosling IRA and attended UCP's Schoonmaker Day Habilitation Program in Boonville, NY since 1988. Elaine developed significant and meaningful relationships over many years and had numerous friends at both sites. Elaine was a quiet woman who enjoyed listening to music. Some favorites included Disney songs, Big Band music, show tunes and jazz. Some of her favorite songs were, "You are My Sunshine," "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" and "Yellow Submarine." She loved eating at McDonald's and certainly enjoyed sweets of any kind! She was fond of stuffed animals and her See and Say machine. Elaine enjoyed watching people and especially enjoyed sitting in the sun on the back patio, swinging and listening to music. She had an infectious smile that will be missed by so many, including her brothers, her residential and day program staff and friends, her care manager and so many others who knew her over the years.
The Fitzgerald family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff and management at Gosling IRA and Schoonmaker Day Habilitation Program for the lifetime of love and attention they showered on Elaine - thank you so much.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the Boonville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.