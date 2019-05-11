|
Elaine M. (Battista) McShane
ROCHESTER - Elaine M. (Battista) McShane passed away on May 7, 2019.
Friends may call at the Calvary Assembly, 3429 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624, Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by her church service at 12 p.m. and a luncheon immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pluta Cancer Center, 125 Red Creek Dr., Rochester, NY 14623.
For online condolences, please visit www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019