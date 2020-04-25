|
|
Elaine Mary Hartnett 1941 - 2020
CLINTON - Elaine Mary (Davis) Hartnett, 78, of Clinton, entered into the Kingdom of our Lord, on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Elaine was born on June 24, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, the daughter of the late Denis and Lillian Griffin Davis. Growing up in a loving family, Elaine graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959 and from Emmanuel College in Boston, with a double major in psychology and education, in 1963. She taught in Lisbon, ME, and Pettingill School in Lewiston.
The wife of U. S. Navy Pilot, William James Hartnett, Elaine spent some time moving from place to place with her husband of over 30 years. Places they lived included time stationed in Sicily, Italy, Staten Island, Virginia, Maine and eventually they settled as residents of Clinton, where they raised their children.
Once in Clinton, Elaine began forming friendships and finding her passions. While active in the community, church, clubs and children's activities, she stayed home to raise her children for many years. She went back to teaching Pre-kindergarten and third grade at St. Mary's School, Clinton from 1986-2004. She was an active member of St. Mary's Church, Clinton Garden Club, Questers Society, the Skenandoa Club and Skating Club of Utica. Elaine loved to be with her friends wherever they gathered, be it a Friday night out, a party, a meeting, poolside, or just around a kitchen table.
A loving mother, Elaine taught her children to always try to see the best in all situations and understand one never knows the struggles of others. She was known to bring smiles and silliness into situations, teaching lessons along the way. She supported her children in many ways, including sitting in ice cold skating arenas and watching her son's band play at various places and times of the day.
Elaine was an avid gardener. Her flower beds were even featured as a backdrop in important family events. Elaine enjoyed sharing her love of Maine and the ocean with her children and traveled there when possible. She treasured her roots and instilled strong family values by demonstrating distance does not need to interfere with loving family relationships.
Her love for children and family continued to shine through as a grandmother (Mimi). She was passionate about being involved in their lives as much as possible. She also enjoyed sharing in the lives of her children's in-laws and their families. She was grateful for patience, love and companionship as her health began to decline. Elaine had some great friends and caregivers that she met through the Presbyterian Home and they became important members of her (our) family.
Elaine added a beautiful touch to the world. She was known to point out things in nature and say that God was the very best artist. Elaine was loving, determined, funny and always well put together with a smile. When you notice special things around you; the shining sun, a clear night, waves in the ocean, the beauty of flowers, the love of family and friends, remember the smile of Elaine, who saw beauty in all things and believed those were God's gifts to us.
Elaine is survived by her son, Jim (Renee) Hartnett, of New Hartford and daughter, Kathleen (Mike) Makuszak, of Clayville; grandchildren, Sophia and James Hartnett, Michael, Lilli and Julia Makuszak; and her brother, Father John Patrick Davis, of Lewiston, ME. Elaine had a long list of lifetime friends, which she greatly cherished.
Due to the restrictions of COVID a private mass will be held for immediate family. An announcement about a future celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Those wishing may donate to the , Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305, in Elaine's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020