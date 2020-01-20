|
|
Elaine Shirley LaBarge 1945 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Elaine LaBarge, a gracious and loving wife, mother, Nonnie and friend, passed away, January 19, 2020, at Bassett Hospital, after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was surrounded by those she loved deeply in her heart.
Born in Ilion, February 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Esther Werthman.
She leaves behind her devoted husband, Daniel LaBarge, of 39 years; daughters, Michele (Bill) McKnight and Melissa (Russell) Florian; son, Michael McCumber and wife, Rachel Coates; stepson, Robert (Robyn) LaBarge; stepdaughter, Tricia (Clyde) Diedrich; sister, Diane Werthman; sisters-in-law, Jan (Woody) Barrows and Joan LaBarge; brother-in-law, Robert (Linda) McCumber; cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) McKnight, Jordan McKnight, Alexis Dawley and her companion, Tyler Lamphere and Colin Dawley; step-grandchildren, Kevin and Jason Diedrich and Hudson and Baylee LaBarge; nieces, Denise (Ken) Kurtz, Brenda (Lee) Wolver, Jessica Vore and Zoe Shafer; nephews, Todd (Jeanie) Werthman and Bill Vore; loving friends, Barb and Le Sterling, Bill and MaryAnn Keeler, Ann and George Riley and John and Jackie Rachon.
Elaine was a 1963 graduate of Mohawk High School and a 1964 graduate of nursing school. She started her career at Mohawk Valley General Hospital and retired from the ENT Clinic at Bassett Healthcare. She was an active Red Hat Society member, a volunteer for the Richfield Springs Backpack Program and wrapped gifts for over 70 children each year for the Santa Anonymous Program.
Calling hours in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 W. James St., Richfield Springs, will be on Wednesday from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.; the funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Care Center at the UR, 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 692, Rochester NY 14642. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Her family asks for thoughts of Elaine each holiday and to donate a toy to Stuff-the-Bus.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020