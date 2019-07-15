|
Eleanor A. "Ele" (Monopoli) Lazzaro 1933 - 2019
FRANKFORT, NY - Mrs. Eleanor A. "Ele" (Monopoli) Lazzaro, age 85, peacefully passed on Friday, July 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on December 9, 1933, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Alfred and Antoinette (Dell'Anno) Monopoli. She was a graduate of New Hartford High School/Class of 1951. On September 10, 1955 she married Nicholas D. "Nick" Lazzaro with whom she shared 61 years in a loving and devoted union prior to his passing on November 6, 2016.
Ele enjoyed her role as matriarch of her family. She had unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild who carries her name. She hosted all the festive holidays and occasions with all her heart and soul. The highlight of the year was Christmas Eve, when she cooked many meals and made the day so special for all. Sunday dinners and playing Canasta were a must. Ele was also dedicated to volunteering her time and talents throughout her life for many worthy causes. Close to her heart were the girls of "The Club" who shared mutual friendships that meant so much. Her home parish was St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Above all else, her greatest grace was raising her children to become the best they could be… and at the end of her journey, they were by her side.
Eleanor is survived by her children and their loves, Nicholas A. Lazzaro and Gina Verminski, Rena and Dan Scharf, and Cathy Lazzaro Brown and Ron Fobare; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Lisa Rae Lazzaro, Nicholas J. Lazzaro; Michael and Kyra Lazzaro, and Mac Scharf; Bianca Brown and fiancé Joshua Coe, and twins Alex Brown and Alyssa Brown; her great-granddaughter, Serenity Eleanor Lazzaro; and her dear sister, Dolores Hubbard. Ele was blessed with many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also leaves her in-laws, Chiarine "Corrie" and Robert Novak, Joyce Lazzaro, Carole Lazzaro, Philomena Lazzaro, and Patricia Monopoli; and a host of thoughtful friends throughout her life. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Antoinette Monopoli; brother, Nicholas Monopoli; sister, Mary Pacitto; and in-laws, James Hubbard, Peter A. Lazzaro, Lou "#4" Lazzaro, Mary Jane and Americo Malta, and Dolores Lazzaro.
The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of the Lutheran Home of CNY/Maple View for their kindness in caring for Eleanor during her stay.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Eleanor's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday at 12:00 noon from the funeral home and at 1:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Committal prayers and Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019