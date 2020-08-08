Eleanor Adela Thayer
CLINTON, NY - Mrs. Eleanor Adela Thayer passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford, NY, after a brief illness.
She was born on May 16 in Philadelphia, PA, the second daughter of John and Adela Byra, who were immigrants from Poland. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. The family later moved to Utica, NY, where Mr. Byra was self-employed as a manufacturer of wicker ware.
In the 1940's, Eleanor began federal civil service employment at Rome Army Airfield (later Griffiss Air Force Base), where she met her future husband and great love of her life, Kenneth C. Thayer, a highly decorated World War II US Army combat infantry veteran. They married at Historic St. John's Church, Utica, NY, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1954. The ceremony was conducted by Father William J. Donovan.
All her life, Mrs. Thayer had a great affection for animals and was a significant supporter of numerous regional and national pet charities. Eleanor was very fond of the anecdote told to her by her husband about the writer Mark Twain professing disinterest about the prospect of going to heaven if his hound dog was not going to be there as well. Eleanor's last wish was to go to Heaven and she expressed confidence she would be greeted at Heaven's Gate by her faithful German shepherd companion, "Mike".
Mrs. Thayer was predeceased by both of her parents; a sister, Pauline Curtis; and a brother, Henry Byra, of Utica. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Clinton; and good friends, Allan and Katherine Foote, of Whitesboro, NY.
Mr. Thayer is greatly appreciative of the support and care provided by the staffs of the Brookdale Senior Living, Clinton and Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, during this difficult time.
In keeping with Eleanor's instructions there will be no Memorial Service. A private burial service will take place at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to honor Mrs. Thayer's life and legacy of the community service, please consider a donation to the animal charity of your choice
