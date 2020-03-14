|
Eleanor C. Blauvelt 1920 - 2020
TOWN OF RUSSIA - Eleanor C. Blauvelt, 99, of Taylor Brook Road, died on March 9, 2020 at the Grand, Ilion, where she had been a patient for the past two weeks.
Mrs. Blauvelt was born on October 24, 1920, in Fairfield, a daughter of the late Dennis and Catherine (Reardon) Murphy. She graduated from Middleville High School in 1937 and furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce. As a bookkeeper, she was first employed at Sanford and Teal, formerly of Newport and for over 25 years, at Moore and Hart CPA's, Utica, from where she retired. On August 20, 1972, Eleanor was united in marriage with Leroy Blauvelt in Newport. Leroy preceded her in death on October 10, 1981.
She was a life-long member of the former St. Mary's Church, Middleville and St. John's Church, Newport. Eleanor had served as a dedicated bookkeeper of St. John's Parish from the 1960's until 2015 and was a member of Court Reardon #841 Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also a member of Kuyahoora Valley Senior Citizens and Kanata Garden Club.
Survivors include six nieces and five nephews, Monica Murphy, of AZ, Theresa Murphy, of WI, Richard (Luanne) Murphy, of IL, Dr. Martin (Georgette) Sterusky, of AZ, Robert (Laura) Sterusky, of MN, Lucille Ann (Charles) Countryman, of FL, Donald (Candace) Sterusky, of AZ, Mildred Leon, of Newport, Dorothy (William) Granger, of MI, Mary (Jordan) Bromberg, of FL and Joseph Sterusky, of Ilion; many grandnieces and nephews; and great-grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eleanor was predeceased by two brothers, Dennis and Vincent Murphy; her sister, Lucille Sterusky; and two nephews, Vincent, Jr. and Eugene Murphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Leo Potvin and Deacon Jim Bower officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The Catholic Daughters ritualistic service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Restoration Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020