Eleanor C. Freeman 1924 - 2019

UTICA - Eleanor C. Freeman, 94, passed away, peacefully in her sleep, in the early evening of February 17, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.

She was born on November 21, 1924, in Oriskany, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Owens) Bielby. Eleanor had held positions at a check processing company and Ilion Library.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Daniel Convertino, Deerfield; sons and daughters-in-law, Fred and Barbara Freeman, Vernon Center and Daniel and Lori Freeman, VA; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by thirteen siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 12 p.m., immediately following visitation.

Eleanor's family would like to thank the Birch Unit at the Presbyterian Home, especially Sue, for the kindness and compassion shown to her during her stay.

Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019