Eleanor (Arcuri) Ficarra Ledger 1937 - 2020
OLD FORGE/CAZENOVIA - Mrs. Eleanor "Ellie" (Arcuri) Ficarra Ledger, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her loving daughter, Cheryl Ficarra, by her side.
Born in Utica on August 3, 1937, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Lawrence "Bill" and Anne (Korniluk) Arcuri. At one time she was wed to the late Angelo Ficarra, a union blessed with two children, Cheryl and Larry Ficarra. After a loving ten-year relationship, she and Terrance P. "Terry" Ledger were married on October 23, 1980. They embraced each other's children and extended families. As a couple Ellie and Terry were partners in life, love, and business. They lived an active and rich life until Terry passed away on September 21, 2009.
Ellie was a successful real estate broker in the Adirondacks, Denver, Colorado and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Ellie expertly engaged her clients and members of her community with her dynamic, knowledgeable, and gracious ways of doing business. She and Terry established Ledger's Lakefront Cottages on scenic Fourth Lake, near Old Forge. Ellie was a strong force in all of her relationships. She was always able to connect on a personal level and found ways to stay in touch. In short, Ellie was beautiful, inside and out.
Ellie is survived by her children and their spouses, Cheryl Ficarra and her husband Bill Banks, Larry and Heather Ficarra, Kathi and Kevin Delphia, Patrick and Jennifer Ledger, and Terry and Debbie Ledger; her grandchildren, Kimberly Walsh; Jack, and Peter Ficarra; Collin and April Delphia, and Cody Delphia; Forest, Beckett, and Van Ledger; and Amanda, and Ethan Ledger; great-grandchild, Lochlin; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Janice Arcuri; and her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Carl Mazza. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Joe and Karri Mazza, Lauren and Richard Testa, and their families; and cousins. She remained close to longtime friendships, and the friends who entered her life shortly after she relocated to Cazenovia. Frank Broccoli brought her joy and a renewed spirit for which she was grateful. She was predeceased by her in-laws, Nan and John Eckmair.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ellie's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Memorial contributions may be considered to Vera House, Inc. online at https://www.verahouse.org/donate-to-vera-house
or by mail to 723 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203. Those wishing to attend the Mass are kindly requested to arrive a few minutes early so you may register for contact tracing and be seated. Please use the parking lot entrance. Wearing a face mask is mandatory. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
The family will hold a gathering to celebrate Ellie's life at a future date when relatives and friends can be together, closely.
