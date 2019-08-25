|
|
Eleanor Gottuso Allen 1928 - 2019
CASSVILLE - Eleanor Gottuso Allen, 91, passed away on August 24, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for Central New York, with her devoted children at her side.
She was born in Utica on June 9, 1928, a daughter of the late Vincent and Angelina DelMedico Gottuso, and was a 1945 graduate of Chadwicks High School.
On September 15, 1956, she was united in marriage with Leo James Allen in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Chadwicks, a loving union of 38 years until his death on January 3, 1995.
Prior to marriage, Eleanor worked for Utica Mutual but turned her attention to the raising of her family when her children were born.
Eleanor was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in West Winfield.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Lorie Sharp and Linda Allen, and sons, Marcel Allen and Laverne Allen; daughter-in-law, Kelly Allen; her sister-in-law, Marion Gottuso; grandchildren, Adam Allen, Elizabeth Allen, Thomas Allen and Amelia Sharp; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Sharp; sister and brother-in-law, Ninfa and Arleigh (Vic) Fikes; and her brother, Peter Gottuso.
Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, at 11:00 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in West Winfield. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
Please consider donations in Eleanor's memory to either the Rescue Mission of Utica (www.uticamission.org) or ().
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Eleanor's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019