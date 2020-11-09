Eleanor J. Seavey 1932 - 2020
MARCY - Eleanor J. Seavey, 88, of Marcy, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Katherine Lutheran Residential Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 8, 1932, in Utica, the daughter of Eldie and Marguerite (Brouillette) Jones and was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. On September 1, 1971, Eleanor was united in marriage to E. Donald Seavey at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro and shared a blessed union of 44 years, until his passing on February 26, 2015. She was employed with John Dunn Insurance Agency, Stittville, as a secretary and then with St. Paul's School in the cafeteria and retired after many years of faithful service. Eleanor was a member of St. Paul's Church and the Stittville Fire Dept. Ladies Axillary.
Surviving are her daughter, Eugenia Amico, Dalhart, TX; granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsey; sisters, Marilyn (Patrick) McGowan, Oriskany and Regina Nagelschmidt, Canajoharie; brother, E. Richard (Claudette) Jones, Des Moines, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brother-in-law, Ronald Nagelschmidt.
Eleanor's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Lutheran Home for their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whtesboro. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home and 11:30 a.m. from St. Paul's Church. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
