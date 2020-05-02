Eleanor Jean (Widman) Turner
Eleanor Jean (Widman) Turner 1938 - 2020
BENICIA - Eleanor Jean (Widman) Turner, 81, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Benicia, CA, where she had lived.
Mrs. Turner was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Turner, who died in 2014. Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Eric Persson, also of Benicia, with whom she had lived recently; a sister, Barbara (Widman) Winfield, of Visalia CA; two brothers, David "Ed" Widman, Jr., Old Forge, NY and George Widman, Trappe, PA; two grandsons; five nieces; two nephews; and thirteen grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mrs. Turner was born in Utica, the daughter of David Edward and Eleanor (Parker) Widman and was a 1956 graduate of New Hartford High School. She attended the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing and served physicians in Utica as Office Manager before marrying Robert Persson in 1959. Moving to South Lake Tahoe, CA, the couple owned motels in that area.
In 2002, she and Bruce Turner were married, living for a time in Boonville, NY. Mrs. Turner had a decades-long interest in genealogy, focused on her ancestors of Canada, Scotland and Germany.
Last fall, she traveled with Barbara, to visit East Coast friends and siblings. Upon her death, Barbara noted that "Jean had eyes that sparkled and she was a totally awesome gal. We miss her terribly. Rest in peace, sister."

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
