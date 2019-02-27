|
Eleanor L. Wightman 1940 - 2019
SCHUYLER LAKE - Eleanor L. Wightman, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, with the loving support of her family at her side.
She was born on July 22, 1940, in the town of New Lisbon, a daughter of the late Norman and Zida Underwood Chase. She was born in New Lisbon and graduated from Cooperstown High School.
On July 9, 1960, she married Willis Lee Wightman in Schuyler Lake. They shared a devoted union of 56 years, until his passing on October 24, 2016. For 16 years she worked as a home health care assistant for Pathfinder Village located in Edmeston. She retired in 2008.
Eleanor's life was devoted to the Lord. She was a member of the Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, serving as past Secretary, Lay Speaker and in the Church's numerous outreach programs designed to contribute to any and all of the local community's inhabitants. She was an active participant with the Christian Women's Club affiliated with Stone Croft Ministries. Her Christian love poured into her family, friends, any and every person she came in contact with, in everything she did, wherever she went. There was a presence of peace and tranquility that filled the room when Eleanor arrived. She was her family's strength. There was never a sorrowful challenge that she didn't guide them through. Her warmth and love were a welcoming support to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her loving and devoted family of four sons, Russell Wightman, of Chadwicks, Craig Wightman and his wife, Robin, of Schuyler Lake, Curtis Wightman, of West Winfield and Steven Wightman and Heidi Matthews, of South Sutton, NH; one daughter, Tammy Lynn Dennis, of Richfield Springs; a brother, Dewitt (Cappy) Chase and his wife, Deborah, of TX; four sisters, Beatrice and Richard Worden, of Richfield Springs, Norma and Bruce Wolcott, of FL, Bessie and Richard Mertins, of Morris and Connie and Nils Klem, of KS; 15 cherished grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Marie Armstrong, in 1985.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 1, 2019, at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. and funeral service at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Rev Sharon Rankins-Burd will officiate. Internment in Schuyler Lake Cemetery will take place later this spring.
At Eleanor's specific request and in her honor, memorial donations may be made to the Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, so that it's numerous Community Outreach Programs may continue to thrive. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
