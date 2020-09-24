Eleanor Lloyd Dawes 1920 - 2020

WATERVILLE - "The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want...Yea, though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for Thou are with me." - My favorite Psalm.

I passed into God's hands on September 23, 2020 at the Waterville Residential Care Center. I recently celebrated my 100th birthday, receiving over 140 birthday cards and many well-wishes!

I was born on August 24, 1920, in Deansboro, NY, where I resided for 90 years, the daughter of Seymour and Katie (Williams) Lloyd. I have been a member of the Deansboro United Methodist Church since October 13, 1929. I attended Deansboro Schools and graduated from Waterville Central School in 1938. On December 19, 1941, I married Robert S. Dawes in Columbia, SC, where he was stationed, and we honeymooned back to Deansboro. We had 56 years together until Bob's passing in 1997.

After being a stay-at-home housewife and Mom for 30 years, I went to work at McLaughlin's Dept. Store in Waterville in 1973, retiring from there in 1989.

I have been blessed with many wonderful friends along my life's journey. I enjoyed bus trips with the Oriska Valley Seniors for many years. We wintered in Florida for 25 years, where I was very active in park activities. I was honorary Queen of the Park for 4 years. I was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Bell Tower Chapter #188 for 80 years. I held many offices in my church over the years and taught Sunday School for 18 years. I was an honorary member of the Deansboro Fire Dept. Auxiliary. I was instrumental in organizing the parade and services on Memorial Day in Deansboro with the help of the Deansboro Fire Dept. I loved to play cards and I enjoyed bingo both in Florida and here. I was a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader.

I leave my son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Marcia Dawes, of Clemmons, NC; my daughter, Kathy Littrel and Joe Kobielski, of New Hartford; my grandchildren, Neal (Anne) Dawes, of Winston-Salem, NC, Mandi Dawes, of Rocky Mount, NC, Robert (Jeanine) Littrel, of Bethesda, MD and Melinda (David) Green, of Wilmington, NC; and six great-grandchildren, Michael and Darshina Dawes, Sara Dawes, Jillian and Sebastian Green and Tyler Littrel. I also leave my special nephews, nieces and cousins who have always kept in touch with me over the years. And I leave many friends at Clinton Manor, where I lived for over 8 years before coming to the WRCC; and special friends, Fern Biederman, Edith Socha, Pat Ireland, Anne Sally, Paul and Linda Eastman and Greg and Robin Boivin.

I was predeceased by my husband, Bob; my parents; and my brother, Robert Lloyd.

I want to thank the aides, nurses, therapy dept., activities dept., kitchen staff, housekeeping staff and the administration at WRCC for their kind and loving care over the past year and nine months. I will miss you all!

All are invited to call (today), September 25, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Private services will be held for the family. I will be laid to rest in Deansboro Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deansboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 4, Deansboro, NY 13328 or Waterville Residential Care Center, 220 Tower Street, Waterville, NY 13480.



