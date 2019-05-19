|
Eleanor M. Kaminski 1937 - 2019
POLAND - Eleanor M. Kaminski, 81, formerly of Beecher Road, Poland, died on May 17, 2019 at Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, where she had resided since December of 2017.
Mrs. Kaminski was born on August 6, 1937, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late Andrew and Marie (Farrell) Moore. She received her early education in both West Canada and Poland Schools and graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. On August 27, 1960, she was united in marriage with Raymond J. Kaminski at St. John's Church, Newport. Eleanor served the Town of Russia as Clerk for six years followed by one term as Supervisor. She furthered her education at HCCC and following graduation in 1983, accepted a position in the Computer Room at West Canada Valley Central School. Eleanor later worked in the Herkimer County Real Property Department and in 2001, retired as a Vice-President of the Policy Holder Division at Commercial Travelers Insurance Company in Utica. Raymond preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.
Eleanor was a member of St. John's Church, Newport and Court Reardon #841 Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed investing her assets. Eleanor also served as a board member of the United Way and bowled in area leagues until she moved to live near her daughter, Jill, in 2015.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Martin Corbett; and one grandson, Patrick Corbett, all of East Syracuse; her in-laws, Edward Luther, Edmund Kowalczyk, Margaret Vitali and Theresa Dohanich; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four sisters, Irene (Theodore) Kowalczyk, Ann (Jack) Welsh, Mary Luther and Isabella Kowalczyk; and one brother, John (Lois) Moore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Quy N. Vo, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to CNY Chapter or St. John's Restoration Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
