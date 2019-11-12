|
|
Eleanor M. Miller 1937 - 2019
REMSEN - Eleanor M. Miller, 82, passed peacefully from this world on November 11, 2019, with family at her side.
Born in Newport, NY, on January 8, 1937, Eleanor was the daughter of George P. and Dorothy (Blackman) Cook. A graduate of Poland High, she married Robert "Bobby" Miller on March 19, 1966. Eleanor worked as a bartender in several local establishments as well as at General Electric and Rite-Aid before dedicating her efforts to the paving business she managed with her husband, from which they both retired. Eleanor and Bobby lived in Prospect, NY for many years before moving to Remsen.
A loving mother of four and devoted grandmother of seven, she liked gardening and was active in her local card league. She was a long-time member of the Prospect and later the Boonville United Methodist Church.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Cindy and Kerry Cross, Remsen, Michael and Sheila Piseck, Trenton, Elizabeth Hart, Remsen and Robin and Robert Carey, Oriskany; brothers, Larry and Jack Cook; as well as her grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Shawn, Ty, Michael Craig and Danielle. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Harold Cook; and her granddaughter, Ashley Cross.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville. Funeral services will be celebrated at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday at 11 a.m. with interment at Prospect Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her name may be made to Remsen Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 299, Remsen, NY 13438 or STaR Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 409, Remsen, NY 13438.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019