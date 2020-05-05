Eleanor P. Serbicki 1923 - 2020
ROME - Eleanor P. Serbicki, 96, Rome, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born on August 15, 1923, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Stanley and Mary Pliska Piwowarski. Eleanor graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1941 and then attended Utica School of Commerce. On June 18, 1949, she married Robert J. Serbicki at Holy Trinity Church, Whitesboro. He died on November 14, 1994. Eleanor worked as an Administrative Secretary for Griffiss Air Force Base, retiring in 1978. After her retirement, she worked for Weight Watchers for 20 years. She was a member of Transfiguration Church, the Gals Bowling League, the Rosary Society, Rosewood Twigs and the South Rome Senior Citizens and was past financial secretary. Eleanor loved to golf and enjoyed the Yellow Brick Road and Vernon Downs Casino.
She is survived by a son-in-law, Richard Buczek, Rome; grandson, Dr. Christopher Buczek, Clay, NY; two cousins, Alice Bogden, Utica and Bill Groszek, Whitesboro. She was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Buczek, in 2019; a sister, Alfreda Zientar; and a brother, Stanley Piwowarski.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a time to be announced.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome.
You may send a message of sympathy at www.princeboydhyatt.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.