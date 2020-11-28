Eleanor R. Adamczyk 1928 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Eleanor R. (Cardarelli) Adamczyk, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Little Falls.
Eleanor was born in Utica, March 8, 1928, to the late Peter and Genevieve (Yourno) Cardarelli. She was raised and educated in local schools and graduated from T. R. Proctor High School. On August 8, 1950, she was wed to Stanley J. Adamczyk. Mr. Adamczyk passed away on May 11, 2011.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Adamczyk held various positions, including employment with Utica Cutlery and New York Railroad. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus – Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, New York Mills and had a great love for Italian music.
Eleanor is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James S. and Justine Adamczyk, of New York Mills; two grandchildren, Alicia and Carl Mitchell, of Yorkville and Jeremy Adamczyk, of New York Mills; three great-grandchildren, Amiyla King and twins, Carl Mitchell, Jr. and Ayden Mitchell, all of Yorkville; and also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Eleanor was preceded in death by two sisters, Mamie Mang and Carmella Posch; and three brothers, Paul, Tony and Joe Cardarelli.
Eleanor's family would like to thank Al Marino and her neighbor, John Histed, for the continuous support that they displayed to Eleanor.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all services were held privately. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, New Hartford, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Eleanor's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
.