Eleanor (Springer) Wilson 1920 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Eleanor (Springer) Wilson, age 99, of Utica, went home to the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, Inc. with her family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 6, 1920, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edna (Fairbrother) Springer. She was raised and educated locally. On July 11, 1940 she married Harold C. Wilson. They were companions who shared in a mutually respectful relationship which was blessed with three children. Harold passed away on February 22, 1990.
Eleanor worked as a head cashier at the Grand Union Supermarket on Genesee St. She also held a position in sales at the Little Folks Children's Shop at the Riverside Mall.
Eleanor had a vivacious personality, and when she was in the presence of others they couldn't help but notice that she possessed the most beautiful smile. During each phase of her life she was responsible, loving, and very helpful. She made time for everyone's needs before her own. Residing at Chancellor Apartments was very joyous for her, and her leadership skills there were evident and appreciated. As a mom, she guided her children lovingly and taught them positive morals. Her goodness was contagious and positively enhanced their lives. They are the good people they are today because of the motherly love she shared with them. She preached her priorities as follows: love your family, honor your spouse, and be a parent to your children. Some of her favorite past times were cooking and crocheting afghans that she gifted to the generations that followed. She enjoyed playing Bingo and found it to be very exciting. Her Catholic upbringing was paramount in her life. She trusted in her God and attended many novenas during her life. She was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church.
Eleanor is survived her daughters and a son-in-law, Joan and her husband Charles Ritzel, and Cheryl Gastin; her son, Ronald Wilson. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Daniel Gastin, and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Wilson. She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Cletus and Gina, Colleen and Urban, Carrie, Curt and Michelle; Daniel Jr. and Annette, Louis and Alison, Mark, Bethany and Martin; Scott and Samantha, Shannon and Dustin, and Ronald "Jr"; 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, and she remembered every one of their names! She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. During her lifetime she was blessed with so many people that she called friends. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" and Ray Dustin, and Barbara and Ward Merriman; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Shirley Springer, and members of her late husband's family.
The family wishes to thank the Presbyterian Home for CNY/ Willow Unit. They honored and respected her which was so pleasing to the family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of floral offerings, donations may be considered to Historic Old St. John's Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Eleanor's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday morning at 9:00 from the funeral home and at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019