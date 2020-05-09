Eleanora L. (Borgia) McClusky 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Eleanora L. (Borgia) McClusky, age 83, of Utica, entered into rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Sitrin Healthcare Center.
She was born in Utica on March 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Peter and Philomena "Fanny" Ciancia Borgia and was educated in local schools, having graduated from Oneonta College. On December 26, 1961, she was married to Benjamin J. McClusky in Blessed Sacrament Church, a blessed union of 53 years until his passing in 2015.
Eleanora was employed with the Utica City School District as a school teacher for over 32 years until her retirement in 1992. Eleanora was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, whose life centered around her family. She was an avid bowler, who once won the NYS State Women's Bowling Tournament in the Singles Division. She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ellen and Joseph Piccoli, of WA and Annette and Brian Hartz, of MD; her beloved grandchildren, Jamie, Patrick and Benjamin Hartz and Teresa Piccoli; beloved great-grandchildren, Henry and Alan; one sister, Annette Shaffer, of Utica; one brother, Peter Borgia, of NC; in-laws, Marty and Theresa McClusky, of Marcellus and William and Georgia McClusky, of CA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health conditions, the family will honor Eleanora in a private ceremony with the Rev. James Cesta officiating. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Please keep Eleanora and her family in your thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's County Special Olympics, PO Box 921, Hollywood, MD 20636.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 11, 2020.