Eleanore Worn 1917 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Eleonore Worn, 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care after a brief illness.
She was born on September 8, 1917, in Cleveland, OH. On July 2, 1938, she was united in marriage to Walter (Lefty) Worn. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage, until his passing in 1995. Due to Walters transfer with Chicago Pneumatic, they relocated to Utica.
Eleonore was a homemaker and later worked at Nichols Discount Center. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro and the Whitesboro Senior Center.
She is survived by two sons and their spouses, Robert A. (Patricia) Worn, Sr., of Oriskany and Michael (Renee) Worn, of Yorkville. She also leaves her grandchildren, David A. Worn, Alaina Lebrun, Michael J. Worn, all of FL, Robert A. Worn, Jr., of Oriskany, Alexis (Roberto) Rodriguez of ME, Vanessa Worn, Austin Worn, of Yorkville; great-grandchildren, Robert A. (Dezarea) Worn, III, of Oriskany, Gavin Lebron, of FL, Marley Rodriguez, of ME, Celestina Worn and Jacob Murray, of Yorkville; great-great grandchildren, Khailee and Magnoleea Worn, of Oriskany; and her sister, Margaret Slaughter, of Seattle, WA. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Worn; a son, William T. Worn; and her brothers, Leonard and Stanley Leszczynski.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
For those who wish, please consider in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2019