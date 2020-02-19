Home

R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc
10 E Park Row
Clinton, NY 13323
(315) 853-8434
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc
10 E Park Row
Clinton, NY 13323
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Clinton, NY
View Map
Elfriede M. (Weiss) Kidd


1932 - 2020
Elfriede M. (Weiss) Kidd Obituary
Elfriede M. (Weiss) Kidd 1932 - 2020
CLINTON - Elfriede Maria (Weiss) Kidd, 87, a resident of the Lutheran Home and formerly of Utica and Bamberg, Germany, passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the nursing home.
Elfriede was born, September 30, 1932, in Bamberg, Germany, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Fuchs) Mueller. She was raised and educated in Germany, graduating from trade school in 1949. In 1952, Elfriede married Ralph Weiss in Bamberg. Mr. Weiss passed away in 1999 after a union of 47 years. In 2005, she married Joe Kidd. Mr. Kidd passed away in 2006, shortly after their first anniversary. Elfriede had been employed as the bookkeeper for Stanley Weiss & Sons Roofing, Utica. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ. Elfriede belonged to the Utica Maennerchor. She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Elfriede is survived by four daughters, Charlotte Garrett, Champion, NY, Linda (and Peter) Nelson, Clinton, Debbie Cassidy, Oneida, Elfriede (and Wilfred) Paquette, Long Island, NY; nine grandchildren, Lee (and Sarah) Nelson, Charlotte Nelson, Renee (and Jim) Storres, Tommy Garrett (and companion, Sarah), Stephen Garrett (and companion, Valeria), Caroline Cassidy (and companion, Michael), Courtney (and David) Morrow, Christopher (and Kelly) Paquette, Sarah Paquette; six great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Anthony, Lillian, Jacob, Simon, Finley; Herman and Martin Gruber (who she thought of as sons); three sisters-in-law, Margot Mueller, Middleville, NY, Evelyn Mueller, Utica, Elfriede Mueller, Germany; in-laws on her husband's side, Marion (Mrs. Stanley) Weiss, Clinton, William and Patricia Weiss, Quartzsite, AZ. By her side right to the end was her special companion, Adolf Ottinger, North Utica. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Albert, Walter and Herbert Mueller; and brother-in-law, Stanley Weiss.
Mrs. Kidd's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A spring interment will take place at Middleville Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, Friday evening, from 4 - 6 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to the Utica Maennerchor or to Helimission in Elfriede's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
